Ziellos / Aimless
Pascal ist 19 Jahre alt und in ständigem Konflikt mit seinen Mitmenschen. In der Rekrutenschule erfährt er völlig unerwartet und zum ersten Mal in seinem Leben Anerkennung und Freundschaft. Er lernt, was es heisst, Verantwortung zu übernehmen und eigene Ziele zu finden. Nach der RS versucht Pascal, Fuss zu fassen, doch die Enttäuschung darüber, dass er sein Leben doch nicht in den Griff bekommt, nagt an ihm - bis ihm eines Tages die Sicherungen durchbrennen.
Ein ergreifendes und zugleich verstörendes Drama über einen Jugendlichen, der verzweifelt nach Halt und Orientierung sucht und scheitert - mit fatalen Folgen für ihn und die Welt um ihn herum.
19-year old Pascal is in constant conflict with the people around him. He has quit his apprenticeship and hangs around aimlessly. When he is drafted into Basic Training, he unexpectedly and for the first time ever discovers how developing team spirit and taking responsibility can lead to recognition, self-respect and friendship – and how good this feels. After graduating from Basic Training, Pascal tries to secure a foothold in his old life and attempts to complete his apprenticeship – but because of his poor grades, nobody seems willing to give him a second chance. His frustration with the harsh realities of society grows until his anger explodes in a fatal event.